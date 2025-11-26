Wipro partners with IISc to drive research, innovation in frontier technologies

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) IT services major Wipro on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) to advance research and innovation in frontier technologies.

The collaboration, which will be supported by Wipro Intelligence's suite of AI-powered solutions, platforms, and offerings, aims to drive breakthroughs in agentic AI, embodied AI, quantum AI, and quantum-safe solutions to help enterprises build more secure, adaptive, and autonomous digital operations, Wipro said in a statement.

The partnership builds on a longstanding relationship between Wipro and IISc, dating back to 1979 when the two institutions first partnered on the design and development of microprocessor-based mini-computer systems.

Wipro and IISc will establish a collaborative research initiative targeting quantum computing, sophisticated AI models, secure digital infrastructure, and innovative autonomous network methods. The programme will unite senior IISc faculty, researchers, and scientists with Wipro’s engineers and technology experts.

The teams will work on solutions with real-world impact, including autonomous network intelligence for future 6G environments, agentic and embodied AI for manufacturing and robotics, and advanced optimisation and secure computing models for financial services and critical infrastructure sectors.

“By combining the strengths of IISc in advanced technical research with Wipro’s experience in applied innovation and industry solutions, we aim to address some of the most complex challenges and high impact opportunities, that global enterprises face in an increasingly fast-evolving technology landscape,” Wipro Chief Technology Officer Sandhya Arun said.

The partnership is expected to accelerate the development of industry-ready platforms, scalable models, and new intellectual property, which will be made available to clients through Wipro’s WINGS and WEGA delivery platforms as part of the Wipro Intelligence suite.

For IISc, the alliance supports expanded research capacity, deeper industry validation, and opportunities for technology transfer and commercialisation.

FSID, a non-profit set up by IISc in 2020, connects stakeholders to IISc’s deep science and technology expertise. PTI ANK ANK ANU ANU