Wipro Q2 net profit climbs 21.2 per cent to Rs 3,208.8 cr; announces 1:1 bonus share

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) IT company Wipro on Thursday reported a 21.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,208.8 crore for the second quarter of FY25.

It had reported a profit of Rs 2,646.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations for the reporting quarter was Rs 22,301.6 crore, a 0.95 per cent decline from Rs 22,515.9 crore in Q2 FY24.

Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said the Q2 was driven by strong execution, which enabled the Bengaluru-based firm to meet its expectations for revenue growth, bookings, and margins.

"We continued to expand our top accounts, large deal bookings surpassed USD 1 billion once again, and Capco maintained its momentum for another consecutive quarter. We grew in three out of four markets, as well as, in BFSI, consumer, technology and communications sectors," he said.

Pallia said the company will continue to invest towards building a "strong AI-powered Wipro".

The company's board approved a 1:1 bonus share -- 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held (including ADS holders) to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as of the record date.

Shares of Wipro settled at Rs 528.80 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, 0.65 per cent lower than the previous close. PTI ANK ANZ ANK BAL BAL