New Delhi: IT services firm Wipro on Thursday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,246.2 crore in the July-September quarter.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm had reported a profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) of Rs 3,208.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose by 1.7 per cent to Rs 22,697.3 crore compared to the same period of the last year.

Sequentially, profit fell by 2.5 per cent while revenue rose 2.5 per cent.

“Our revenue momentum is strengthening, with Europe and APMEA returning to growth, and our operating margins holding steady within the narrow band.

“Bookings surpassed USD 9.5 billion for H1 FY26. Our strategy is clear: remain resilient, adapt to global shifts, and lead with AI. I am excited to bring Wipro Intelligence to our clients, helping them scale confidently and shape the future in an AI-first world,” Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said.