Wipro Q4 PAT up 26% to Rs 3,569.6 cr; expects up to 3.5% drop in IT services revenue for Q1 FY26

New Delhi: India's fourth-largest IT company Wipro on Wednesday reported a 25.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,569.6 crore during the March quarter.

It had reported a profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) of Rs 2,834.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenues for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25 came in at Rs 22,504.2 crore, a marginal increase of 1.33 per cent from Rs 22,208.3 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, profit and revenue rose 6.43 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively.

For full FY25, profits saw an uptick of 18.9 per cent to Rs 13,135.4 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenues for the full fiscal year tanked 0.74 per cent to reach Rs 89,088.4 crore.

For Q1 FY26, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm sees revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of USD 2,505 million to USD 2,557 million, a drop of 1.5-3.5 per cent in constant currency terms on a sequential basis.

"As clients remain cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, we're focused on partnering closely with them while staying committed to consistent and profitable growth," Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said.

The company closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in top accounts, he said.

"Client satisfaction scores improved, reflecting strong execution and engagement," he added.

Wipro also continued to invest in global talent and in strengthening consulting and AI capabilities.

Wipro's employee count closed at 2,33,346, against 2,32,614 in the same period previous year.

Shares of Wipro settled 1.4 per cent higher at Rs 247.50 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. Wipro results came after market closing.