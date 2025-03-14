Wipro rejigs business lines to align with client needs, capitalise on AI and cloud opportunities

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) IT major Wipro on Friday announced realignment within its Global Business Lines (GBLs) to better align with the changing needs of clients and to capitalise on opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital transformation.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm will now have four GBLs, organised around client-buying behaviour.

These will be Technology Services, Business Process Services, Consulting Services, and Engineering, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The changes will be effective from April 1, 2025.

There will be no changes to Capco, a management consulting service and digital transformation solutions firm that Wipro acquired in 2021.

Clients are increasingly seeking integrated, outcome-driven solutions that enhance agility and innovation, the company said.

"This evolution of our business lines will enable us to further sharpen our focus towards client needs with consulting-led and AI-powered solutions. This realignment will allow us to serve our clients better, enabling us to deliver tailored, high-impact transformation," Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said.

Led by Nagendra Bandaru, the Technology Services vertical will deliver cloud-enabled and industry-specific technology solutions. It will focus on Digital and Industry Cloud, Cyber Security and Risk Services, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Data, Analytics and AI, Enterprise Applications, and Designit (a Wipro company).

Business Process Services, which will be headed by Jasjit Singh Kang, will specialise in digital operations and business process transformation. Kang is a new appointment and will join Wipro from April 1, 2025. He will directly report to Pallia.

Consulting Services and Engineering will be led by Amit Kumar and Srikumar Rao, respectively.

The company also announced the resignation of Wipro FullStride Cloud head Jo Debecker, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside Wipro.

Shares of Wipro settled 1.66 per cent lower at Rs 263.95 on the BSE on Friday.