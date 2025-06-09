Wipro relocates Middle East regional HQ to Riyadh; appoints new MD

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) IT major Wipro on Monday said it has relocated its Middle East regional headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm has also recently appointed Mohamed Mousa as Managing Director for the Middle East, out of the new headquarters, according to a regulatory filing.

The new office is the latest addition to Wipro's presence in the country, which includes offices in Riyadh, Al Khobar, Jeddah, and Jubail.

Further, Wipro said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Riyadh. The CoE aims to train local talent through academic training in advanced technologies, hands-on-experience, and access to Wipro's resources. Wipro shares settled at Rs 251.30 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 1.09 per cent higher than the previous close. PTI ANK DR