Wipro says Applied Value Technologies Pte transaction to be completed by Jan 31

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Wipro on Monday said that transaction pertaining to the acquisition of Applied Value Technologies Pte Ltd is now expected to be completed by January 31, 2025.

Wipro, through its subsidiaries, had signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Applied Value Technologies, Inc., Applied Value Technologies B.V., and Applied Value Technologies Pte Ltd, the IT major said in a BSE filing.

On December 17, 2024, Wipro intimated that while the transaction for Applied Value Technologies, Inc. and Applied Value Technologies B.V. was completed on December 16, 2024, the transaction for Applied Value Technologies Pte Ltd was expected to be completed by December 31, 2024.

"In continuation to the aforesaid letters, it is hereby informed that the transaction for Applied Value Technologies Pte Limited is now expected to be completed at the latest by January 31, 2025," Wipro said in a BSE filing. PTI MBI TRB