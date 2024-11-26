Wipro secures 4-year extension of partnership with Marelli to work on cloud transformation

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) IT firm Wipro on Tuesday announced a four-year extension of its partnership with Italian automotive solutions provider Marelli to focus on cloud transformation.

As part of the partnership, Wipro FullStride Cloud will transition Marelli's Milan Data Centre and local server rooms to the cloud, thus centralising its operations to create a more agile and stable environment, according to a regulatory filing.

The project will help reduce the time-to-market for Marelli's products and services, creating long-term value for all stakeholders, it said.

"Over the years we have worked with them, the Wipro team has developed an in-depth understanding of our business, which combined with their technical expertise, will help us further develop and grow our IT infrastructure," Marelli Chief Digital Officer Vittorio Rossetti said.

The project, expected to deliver significant operational savings, will improve employee support services through AI-driven virtual assistants, implement vulnerability management solutions, and provide extensive application maintenance services aimed at fostering innovation, reducing costs, and minimising future rework needs with a focus on long-term efficiency.

