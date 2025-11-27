Wipro secures multi-year AI transformation deal with Odido Netherlands

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) IT major Wipro on Thursday announced a multi-year engagement with Dutch telecom major Odido Netherlands B.V. to modernise its IT landscape and enhance customer experience through artificial intelligence.

Wipro will assist Odido in enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction, boosting productivity, and optimising operations to lower costs.

The partnership utilises a "self-funded model." Savings generated from improved productivity and streamlined operations will be reinvested to fund continuous digital initiatives, according to a company statement.

Wipro will oversee a comprehensive overhaul of Odido's digital and enterprise technology systems, focusing on IT simplification and automation.

This will be driven by Wipro’s WEGA and WINGS AI platforms, which are part of Wipro Intelligence, a unified suite of AI-powered tools and solutions. It will enable Odido to develop and manage a flexible ecosystem of agent-led services and solutions aimed at boosting service reliability, optimising IT operations, and improving incident resolution rates.

Moreover, Wipro’s conversational AI chat solution will offer contextual, multilingual, and conversational self-service features.

“This transformation is consulting-led, with our teams shaping the roadmap, optimizing processes, and aligning technology with business goals. By combining this expertise with Wipro Intelligence, our unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings - we’re not just modernising Odido’s IT infrastructure - but reimagining how technology boosts businesses and puts customers at the heart of their evolution,” said Graziella Neuvéglise, Managing Director, Western Europe, Wipro. PTI ANK ANK MR