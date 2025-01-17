Wipro sees freshers hiring at 10,000-12,000 for FY26

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) India's fourth-largest IT services company Wipro on Friday said it expects freshers hiring to be between 10,000-12,000 for the next financial year.

Wipro -- which reported its Q3 scorecard on Friday -- also sought to downplay any concerns around changes being anticipated in the H-1B Visa regime in the US, saying a significant portion of its employee base there are American locals.

"We have been hiring a large number... who are locals in the US and today a significant portion of our employee base in the US is local... We have a good inventory of H-1B Visas, so we can move people whenever required... If and as demand goes up, the supply side will not be a constraint for us," Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer of Wipro said during the company's earnings conference.

Wipro headcount reduced by 1,157 in Q3FY25, reversing two quarters of employee additions. The employee tally stood at 2,32,732 in Q3 FY25, as against 2,33,889 in Q2FY25, and 2,39,655 in Q3FY24.

Govil said that the company has honoured all pending offers it had made.

"At the end of Q3, we have closed on all the backlog, and there are no pending offers from the past. We have honoured all pending offers," he said.

The company will continue to onboard 2,500-3,000 freshers every quarter, which translates into 10,000-12,000 freshers onboarding every fiscal year.

"On campus, we will be just a shade less than 10,000 for this fiscal. For the next fiscal, we are clear that we will continue between 2500-3000 (every quarter), so 10,000-12,000 is what we want to be," he said.

Govil said that the company does not intend to "go overboard" or make offers it cannot absorb.

"We have learnt the lesson, and we want to go more cautious but more consistent," he said. PTI MBI DRR