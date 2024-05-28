Wipro teams up with Centre for Brain Research at IISc on AI-driven health behaviour innovations

New Delhi: IT services major Wipro announced a partnership with the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) on Tuesday to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics for health behaviour innovations.

CBR is an autonomous, non-profit research organisation, hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

A release announcing the collaboration between Wipro and Centre for Brain Research said the partnership will "focus on harnessing the power of AI, ML and big data analytics to develop new technologies that will provide precision support towards the prevention and management of long-term health disorders".

Wipro's Research & Development (R&D) team will design and develop a personal care engine, an AI that will take into account an individual's health history, desired health state, and other behavioural responses to promote healthy ageing, positive lifestyle changes, and psycho-social wellbeing to meaningfully improve an individual's health over time.

"The personal care engine will focus on reducing and managing the risk of cardiovascular disease and correlated neurodegenerative disorders, by using AI to personalise its interaction with users, optimising for their long-term health and wellbeing," the release said.

Wipro will test the engine through a digital app-based trial in collaboration with CBR at IISc.

This trial will generate valuable evidence regarding the engine's effectiveness for contexts that are deeply relevant for long-term health outcomes, according to the release.

"Wipro's technological expertise combined with CBR's leading brain science research will unlock new possibilities for patient care and cognitive and overall health," it said.

The combined research and development prowess of both institutions will develop systems that deliver better health outcomes at a population scale.

Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited said the company is committed to transforming the landscape of healthcare through technological innovation and is delighted to be partnering with the CBR and IISc on this journey.