Wipro, Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech Services partner with Nvidia

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) IT services firms Wipro, TechMahindra, and L&T Technology on Wednesday announced individual partnerships with chipmaking giant Nvidia for AI-based solutions for various industries.

These software firms are showcasing the solutions leveraging Nvidia technologies at the US-based chip major's ongoing annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in California.

Tech Mahindra has unveiled an autonomous pharmacovigilance (PV) solution powered by Nvidia AI software to enhance drug safety management. By leveraging agentic AI and automation, the solution improves the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of PV processes, addressing challenges like manual delays and data overload.

It integrates Nvidia AI Enterprise tools, including NeMo, NIM microservices, and AI Blueprints, to optimise case intake, data transformation, quality control, and compliance.

The AI-driven PV solution instantly flags prioritises, and processes the request by eliminating human intervention that could potentially lead to delays and errors.

The solution reduces turnaround times by up to 40 per cent, enhances data accuracy by 30 per cent, and cuts operational costs by 25 per cent.

"As the pharmaceutical industry navigates volumes of data during trials and post-launch, our collaboration with Nvidia leverages generative AI and multi-agent systems to streamline the pharmacovigilance process," Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer & Global Head of AI and Emerging Technologies of Tech Mahindra, said.

Wipro has introduced new Agentic AI services aimed at enabling nations worldwide to harness their unique infrastructure, data, workforce, and business networks to develop and implement artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The solution integrates Wipro’s WeGA Studio with Nvidia AI Enterprise software to create an Agentic AI-powered ecosystem. This ecosystem supports diverse applications that can revolutionise citizen experiences in sectors like banking and financial services, emergency response, healthcare, and education. By driving public sector innovation, it aims to stimulate economic development.

Additionally, the solution offers pre-built responsible AI accelerators, allowing clients to swiftly create tailored use cases and high-performance models aligned with their specific goals.

"Organisations are seeking AI solutions that are not only effective but also ethical and transparent.

"By working together with Nvidia, we will be able to quickly deploy AI agent systems and technologies while addressing the increased concerns many government agencies and organisations have over data privacy, security, and national sovereignty," said Nagendra Bandaru, President and Managing Partner, Wipro Technology Services.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced the launch of TrackEi -- an AI-powered railway track inspection solution.

The solution uses the Nvidia Jetson platform to deliver real-time defect detection and support predictive maintenance, enhancing safety for rail networks worldwide.

TrackEi will be showcased at the Nvidia GTC 2025 AI Conference.

"Traditionally, rail inspection involved manual processes or slow-moving trolleys, which are time-consuming and sometimes fail to detect critical flaws in time to prevent derailments.

"TrackEi addresses this challenge by automating high-speed inspections at over 60 Miles Per Hour, utilising high-resolution cameras and laser profiling to identify issues, such as broken rails, cracks, track misalignments, and other structural defects," a company statement said.

Nvidia's GTC 2025 conference is being held in San Jose, California, from March 17–21, 2025. It is a premier event to showcase the latest advancements in AI and accelerated computing. It features keynote presentations, workshops, and exhibits highlighting real-world applications of Nvidia technologies across various industries. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL