Wipro to acquire HARMAN's DTS business unit for USD 375 million

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) IT major Wipro on Thursday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, for a cash consideration of up to USD 375 million (about Rs 3,270 crore).

Under the agreement, more than 5,600 DTS employees, including senior leadership, across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, will move to Wipro.

The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

"Wipro (through its subsidiaries) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Harman Connected Services Inc. and its subsidiaries and certain other assets (collectively, “DTS”) from Harman International Industries, Inc. on August 21, 2025," the filing said.

Upon completion of the acquisition, DTS will be integrated into Wipro’s Engineering Global Business Line.

Further, as part of the acquisition, Wipro will enter into a multi-year strategic agreement with HARMAN and Samsung.

DTS, headquartered in Connecticut, USA, is a global provider of ER&D and IT services, focusing on areas like Embedded Software, Digital Engineering, Design Thinking, Device Engineering, Cloud & Infra services, Data Analytics & AI, and Enterprise Automation. It caters to industrial, consumer, hi-tech (communication & software), and healthcare & life sciences sectors.

The acquisition strengthens Wipro’s ER&D portfolio by advancing its AI-driven digital and device engineering capabilities, spanning design-to-manufacturing across industries such as technology, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer sectors.

"Their specialised engineering expertise, combined with Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered capabilities, will significantly enhance the value we deliver to clients. DTS’ strong presence in high-growth sectors and strategic markets complement our global footprint and strengthen our position as a trusted transformation partner," Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said. PTI ANK ANK MR