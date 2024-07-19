Wipro to hire to hire 10-12k people this fiscal; building muscle for returning growth: CHRO

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) IT major Wipro on Friday said it is looking to hire 10,000-12,000 people in FY25 in a ramp-up effort for growth.

The Bengaluru-based IT major further said it will honour all commitments it had made to candidates with CHRO Saurabh Govil saying, "We would be completing all our backlogs of offers made this fiscal, a commitment to the people we have made offers (to)." Wipro, which reported a 4.6 per cent increase in net profit for Q1FY25 at Rs 3,003.2 crore, is looking to hire both on-campus and off-campus during the fiscal.

"We would be onboarding around 10,000-12,000 people this fiscal. We also have relationships and partnerships with certain institutes, so we will go to these institutes and off-campus for hiring...," he said, adding that the firm is looking for similar numbers next year.

"Very clearly, we are building muscle so that we are there -- ready -- as growth comes back," he said.

For the June quarter, the company's headcount stood at 2,34,391, translating to an addition of 337 in the first quarter of the fiscal.

"We are seeing a marginal improvement in headcount. After a break of a year, we have started onboarding freshers from campus. We onboarded about 3,000 people this quarter," Govil said.

He further said the firm will continue to hire for specific skilllsets across the globe based on demand.

Wipro's larger peers Infosys and TCS have announced plans to hire around 20,000 and 40,000 freshers this fiscal year, respectively.

Shares of Wipro settled at Rs 557.25 apiece on the BSE on Friday, down 2.78 per cent from the previous close.