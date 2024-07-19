Wipro unaffected by Microsoft outage, helping affected clients: CEO Pallia

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Amid a massive global outage in Microsoft's systems, IT major Wipro on Friday said its own systems were not affected, and it is assisting clients in the US and Europe who are facing challenges.

MD and CEO of the Bengaluru-headquartered company, Srinivas Pallia, made the comments during the company's June quarter earnings press conference.

"One, no impact to Wipro. Two, we are actually talking to the clients, trying to step up and help them because we are following the sun model -- Europe and the US -- and we are seeing the impact of cloud strike (there)...

"...we are ramping up ourselves to help our clients," Srini said.

The blackout of Microsoft's cloud services has reportedly been called the biggest IT outage in history, as airlines and bank services, among other sectors, experienced disruption in services.

In its latest post on micro-blogging site X, Microsoft's official handle wrote: "The underlying cause has been fixed, however, residual impact is continuing to affect some Microsoft 365 apps and services. We're conducting additional mitigations to provide relief." Wipro on Friday posted a 4.6 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 3,003.2 crore.

The Q1 FY25 revenue of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm, however, fell 3.8 per cent to Rs 21,963.8 crore.