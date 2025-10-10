Wise to launch travel card in India, open waitlist for customers

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Global financial technology company Wise on Friday announced that it will soon launch a travel card in India to tap the country's growing international travel market.

The travel card will allow digital onboarding, and users can spend in more than 40 currencies, from the destinations Indians visit most - the UAE, Thailand, Singapore, the US, and the UK, the company said in a statement.

It will give Indian travellers the mid-market exchange rate - the one they see on Google - with only a small, transparent conversion fee with no other surprise charges.

The new product is part of a broader UK-India economic collaboration that's opening opportunities for British companies in India's fast-growing fintech sector, Wise said.

Taneia Bhardwaj, South Asia Expansion Lead at Wise, said, "India is growing incredibly fast as a travel market, but the products we use when we're abroad haven't kept up with the needs of today's savvy Indian travellers." The payments experience abroad should be as seamless as paying in India, and that's why we've built the Wise card specifically for the Indian market, he added. PTI HG MR