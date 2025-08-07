With a double-digit growth, R R Kabel aspires to join billion dollar revenue club in FY'26

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Wires and cables manufacturer R R Kabel is targeting an 18 per cent year-on-year growth and is hopeful of joining the billion dollar revenue club this fiscal, its Executive Director Rajesh Kabra said on Thursday.

The company is also unfazed by the entry of big players such as Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cements and billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group through its subsidiary Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL).

Moreover, besides ramping up its sales in the domestic market, R R Kabel, which had acquired Luminous Power's home electrical business (HEB) from Schneider Electric in April 2022, has plans to expand its presence and export products to the African and European markets, Kabra told PTI in an interaction here.

"We are targeting about 18 per cent growth year-on-year," he said, adding, "So, accordingly, we want to end up at 1.7 times the business size that we are from last year, in the next three years".

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, R R Kabel's revenue was at Rs 7,618.23 crore.

When asked if R R Kabel revenue would touch the billion-dollar mark this fiscal, Kabra said: "So, if we multiply the guidance that we have given, then hopefully we should achieve it." RR Kabel was listed on bourses in September 2023 following a Rs 1,960-crore IPO. Promoters currently hold a 61.76 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based company.

According to Kabra, the long-term demand for the segment is good.

"Consumer is also now, as far as wires are concerned, becoming more and more aware. We have done a lot of outreach programmes to educate the customer," he said.

Over the entry of big corporate houses in the segment, Kabra said the wires & cables industry is very complex. It has a variety of products and requires lots of approvals.

However, he also said that eventually the market will also grow and it will have a place for everyone.

RR Kabel, on Thursday, announced launch of a series of next-generation wire solutions crafted to address the evolving demands of Indian homes and infrastructure.

"Our new range is built not just for today's demands—but to anticipate the challenges of tomorrow, from higher temperatures and heavier electrical loads to greater safety and environmental responsibility," said Kabra.