With focus on 'Viksit Delhi', BJP-led govt nearly doubles capital expenditure in next fiscal

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The BJP-led Delhi government in its first budget presented on Tuesday nearly doubled the capital expenditure to Rs 28,000 crore to give a push to infrastructure development with a focus on ‘Viksit Delhi’.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that it is for the first time in the history of the Delhi's budget that capital expenditure has been almost doubled.

According to budget documents, capital expenditure has been proposed at Rs 28,115.48 crore in 2025-26 against budget estimates of Rs 15,089.25 crore in the last year.

"The allocation of capital expenditure in this budget of ‘Viksit Delhi’ is a clear proof of our commitment towards improving roads, drains, sewerage, and facilities like health and education," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister tabled in the Assembly a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore for 2025-26 which will primarily be funded through tax revenue of Rs 68,700 crore, non-tax revenue, grant-in aids from the Centre and other sources.

The tax revenue will comprise Rs 41,000 crore from GST collection, Rs 8,000 crore from VAT, Rs 9,000 crore from stamp and registration fees, Rs 7,000 crore from state excise and Rs 3,700 crore from taxes on vehicles.

The annual budget size of Rs 1 lakh crore for 2025-26 is 31.5 per cent higher than Rs 76,000 crore proposed for 2024-25 in the last year.

Terming her first budget "unprecedented and historic", Gupta said, "In this historic budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, the capital expenditure has almost been doubled. It is for the first time in the history of the budget of Delhi." Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that during the previous government’s rule, the maximum budget shown on paper was Rs 78,800 crore for 2023-24. The budget size was reduced by Rs 2,800 crore to Rs 76,000 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

In the revised estimates for 2024-25, the annual budget size has been reduced to Rs 69,500 crore. The capital expenditure has also been slashed to Rs 14,794 crore in the revised estimates.

The 2025-26 budget has earmarked Rs 59,300 crore for schemes, programmes and projects -- accounting for 59 per cent of the total budget size. The establishment and administration expenditure has been pegged at Rs 40,700 crore.

The 2025-26 budget projects a revenue surplus of Rs 9,661.31 crore while fiscal deficit has been pegged at Rs 13,702.95 crore.

The budget also proposed creation of 'Chief Minister Development Fund', with a provision of Rs 1,400 crore for fund allocation to developmental projects and complementing the efforts already made under other schemes and initiatives of the government.