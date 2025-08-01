With full ownership Chennai plant, Renault ready to accelerate in India: Global CEO

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) French carmaker Renault is now ready to make rapid progress in the Indian market after gaining full control of the Chennai-based manufacturing plant, as per global CEO Francois Provost.

Terming India a key market, he noted that the French automaker has been able to establish the brand in India.

"India also plays a vital role in our global R&D footprint. With full ownership of our plant in Chennai, we now have all the means to accelerate in India," Provost said in a statement.

Renault Group has acquired the remaining 51 per cent stake in the Chennai plant (RNAIPL), previously held by Nissan.

Renault Group now fully owns the plant.

The company has announced that it aims to launch four new models in the market.

Provost noted that Stephane Deblaise, with his strong international experience and deep knowledge across the entire value chain, is ideally positioned to design and implement the company's growth strategy in the region.

Earlier this month, Renault Group named Stephane Deblaise as Chief Executive Officer, Indian operations, effective September 1, 2025. PTI MSS MSS SHW