With policy certainty & AI push, Budget signals India’s tech moment, says Nasscom

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Rationalisation of international taxation and transfer pricing framework, and the clear use of tax policy as a competitiveness lever stood out as a major positive for the technology industry in the Union Budget, apex industry body Nasscom said on Sunday.

The consolidation of software development services, IT-enabled services, KPO and contract R&D relating to software development into a single category of IT services with a uniform safe harbour margin of 15.5 per cent, alongside enhancement of the Safe Harbour eligibility threshold to Rs 2,000 crore (from Rs 300 crore), materially expands access to certainty mechanisms for routine cross-border IT service models, it said.

The association said the Budget is forward-looking and consultative, and reflects a continued focus on ease of doing business. It strengthens India’s position as a global technology and services powerhouse under the Viksit Bharat vision, with technology positioned as a core driver of inclusive and sustainable growth, as per Nasscom.

"A major positive for the technology industry is the rationalisation of the international taxation and transfer pricing framework, and the clear use of tax policy as a competitiveness lever," Nasscom's statement said.

Notably, the proposal to move Safe Harbour approvals to an automated, rule-driven process without examination by tax officers, along with the option to apply the same Safe Harbour for a continuous five-year period, marks a decisive shift away from process-heavy compliance towards clarity, predictability and trust-based governance.

"This can significantly reduce recurring transfer pricing friction for GCCs as well as for other Indian IT and ITES providers operating eligible related-party arrangements," the statement explained.

Equally impactful, it said, is the strengthening of the Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) framework.

The Budget’s proposal to fast track unilateral APAs for IT services, with an endeavour to conclude them within two years and a limited extension window, directly addresses long-standing concerns around timelines and access to certainty.

"The extension of the modified return facility to associated entities where income changes arise due to an APA is particularly relevant, as it supports smoother implementation of group-level outcomes and reduces the risk of residual disputes. Read alongside the expanded and automated Safe Harbour framework, these changes introduce a clearer tiering of certainty mechanisms, allowing routine cases to move onto rule-based tracks while enabling APAs, including renewals, to focus on genuinely complex matters," it said.

From an industry perspective, this is a practical step towards reducing friction, improving resource allocation within the tax system, and strengthening the credibility of India’s tax certainty framework at scale.

According to Nasscom, the Budget also makes an important intervention to strengthen India’s cloud and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

The proposal for a tax holiday till 2047 for foreign companies providing cloud services to customers globally using data centre services from India, sends a clear signal to attract long-term global investment and support the expansion of India's compute capacity.