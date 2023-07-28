With semiconductor focus, India emerging as trusted partner in global value chain: Vaishnaw

Gandhinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) India is focused on all key elements of semiconductor ecosystem from design to manufacturing, and the nation is emerging as a trusted partner in global value chains, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

In today's economy, semiconductors are required in every sector, Vaishnaw said addressing Semicon India 2023.

Demand for electronics is growing every year, the minister added.

Talking about Micron's mega plans for India, Vaishnaw said construction of the unit will start soon. PTI MBI HVA