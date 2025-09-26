With three gold medals, Tata Steel UISL shines at CCQC and Model Exhibition Contest

Jamshedpur, Sep 26 (PTI) Tata Steel UISL, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Steel, on Friday won three gold medals at the 25th Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC) 2025, organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Visakhapatnam Chapter.

The remarkable success was achieved by the company’s teams - Aila from Water and Wastewater Services, Roshan from Town O&M and Rankini from Power Services & Utility Billing - bagged three Gold Medals at the convention, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, Team Roshan was declared the winner of the Model Exhibition Contest.

The two-day convention, held on September 25–26, was themed “Quality Concepts for Atma Nirbhar Viksit Bharat.” The event brought together enthusiastic participants from leading organisations, showcasing innovative ideas, models and solutions for process improvement and quality excellence. PTI BS NN