Witnessing betrayal of India's farmers in name of US trade deal: Rahul

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Upping the ante against the government over the India-US interim trade deal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posed a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and alleged that "we are witnessing a betrayal" of the country's farmers.

Gandhi, who has been attacking the BJP-led government and accusing it of a sell-out through the deal, said the issue concerns the future and asked whether India is allowing another country to gain a long-term hold over its agriculture industry.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Gandhi, saying he has a dangerous habit of dragging India down globally and claiming that he is "completely unfit for the role of Leader of the Opposition".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "In the name of a trade deal with the US, we are witnessing a betrayal of Indian farmers." Posing questions to Modi, the Congress leader asked what does it mean to import Dried Distillers' Grains (DDGs). "Does it mean that Indian cattle will be fed distillers' grains made from GM American corn? Will this not effectively make our milk products dependent on the US agricultural industry?" he asked.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha further inquired whether India allows the import of GM (genetically-modified) soy oil, and what would its implications be on soy farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and across the country. "How will they withstand another price shock?" he asked.

"When you say 'additional products', what does that include? Does this indicate pressure to open pulses and other crops to US imports over time?" Gandhi questioned.

He also asked, "What does it mean to remove 'non-trade barriers'? Will India be pressured in the future to loosen its stance on GM crops, weaken procurement or reduce MSPs and bonuses?" Gandhi expressed concern that once the door is opened, it may be difficult to keep it from opening wider each year. "Will it be prevented or will more crops gradually be put on the table each time?" he asked, asserting that this clarity should be there for the country's farmers.

"This is not just about today, it is about the future too -- are we allowing another country to gain a long-term hold on India's agriculture industry?" Gandhi asked.

The Congress leader accused the government on Saturday of cheating the country's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US interim trade deal, noting that the agreement could cause significant harm to both sectors.

He also claimed that the trade deal, which now favours Bangladesh through zero-per cent tariffs, will either finish the textile sector or cotton farming or both, adding that the country is aware of this.

In a post on X, the former Congress chief slammed the Centre for failing to protect the interests of cotton farmers and textile exporters. He argued that a visionary government would have negotiated a deal that safeguarded both sectors and ensured their prosperity.

In his post, Gandhi said, "18 per cent Tariff vs 0 per cent -- Let me explain how the prime minister and his cabinet are spreading confusion on this issue. And how they are cheating India's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US trade deal." BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit back at Gandhi over the allegations that he has levelled at the Centre.

In a post on X, Shekhawat said, "Paltu politics is Rahul Gandhi's default setting. Before trade talks: 'Modi is scared'. After the deal: 'Modi bowed to Trump. After Operation Sindoor: echoing Pakistan's line." "Before the Budget: India was a 'dead economy'. After the Budget: dilute the success by questioning national security," he said.

"Now it has been clarified and confirmed that the India-US trade deal will not affect our farmers, and no GM food is being imported. Yet the 'fake news machinery' politician chooses to ignore these facts," the culture minister said.

India has granted only a quota-based duty concession of five lakh tonnes, just 1 per cent of the country's total consumption of DDGs, he added.

"This man has a dangerous habit of dragging India down globally for cheap political gains, putting personal ambition above the nation. Completely unfit for the role of Leader of the Opposition," Shekhawat said. PTI ASK RC