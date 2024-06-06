Wizz Air plans flights to India; average one-way fare likely at 200 euros

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Hungary-based Wizz Air plans to start services connecting Indian and European cities, and the average one-way fares could be 200 euros (around Rs 18,000) for a flight, according to a top airline executive.

The ultra low-cost carrier, which has been flying for more than 20 years, is in discussions with the government and regulators on starting operations to India.

Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi on Thursday said that one of the biggest issues faced by the Indian diaspora in Europe is that flying to India is expensive and that needs to change.

The airline will start receiving A321 XLR planes from early next year and that will make it possible to fly to India which is an amazing market. XLRs can operate non-stop for eight to eight-and-a-half hours, he said.

"We are in discussions with the governments and the regulators on both sides of the equations in Europe and India," Varadi told PTI.

According to him, the average one-way fare could be around 200 euros. The lowest fare could be sub-100 euros, he added.

At current exchange rates, 200 euros amounts to little over Rs 18,000.

As per the airline's website, a passenger can carry cabin baggage of up to 10 kg free of cost. There will be charges for additional baggage.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the airline expects to start operating to India in the next financial year.

The carrier will be looking to connect six or seven points in Europe with major airports in India, he said.

International traffic has been on the rise to and from India in recent times.

Currently, Wizz Air flies to more than 190 airports in over 50 countries. It operates more than 750 routes.

Varadi said the airline is a designated carrier from Italy, Austria and Hungary.

"We are talking to the Indian side to make sure that the designation is recognised, accepted and approved," he added.

The carrier has a fleet of 210 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. It will have a total of 48 A321 XLR planes in the coming years.

Wizz Air, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, is a point-to-point carrier, with Varadi saying, "we can create value without pressure on the domestic industry in India".

He was speaking on the sidelines of the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 in the national capital..

Wizz Air has four airline ventures -- Wizz Air Hungary Ltd, Wizz Air UK Ltd, Wizz Air Malta Ltd and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi LLC.

"We are also very keen to fly from Abu Dhabi to India as well," Varadi said.

The airline has also made investments in companies Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production. PTI RAM MR