WNS opens new delivery centre in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Global Business Process Management (BPM) company WNS on Thursday said it has opened a new delivery centre in Hyderabad.

As a part of WNS’ global delivery network, this facility will focus on building and delivering industry-led digital solutions across sectors, including shipping and logistics, healthcare, banking and financial services, insurance, and high-tech and professional services, a company statement said.

"Hyderabad's unique capabilities, supported by its skilled workforce and strong governmental backing, presents exciting opportunities for growth in the IT-BPM sector,” WNS Group CEO Keshav R Murugesh said. WNS has other delivery centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Indore, Mumbai, Nashik, Noida, Pune, and Vizag.