WOAH approves India's self-declaration stating it is free from bird flu in specific poultry areas: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The government on Saturday said the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has approved India's self-declaration stating that it is free from HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, in specific poultry compartments.

The approval to this self-declaration is expected to open up new opportunities for Indian poultry in the global market, contributing to the country's economic growth, it said.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, was first detected in India in Maharashtra in February 2006. Since then, the country has experienced annual outbreaks of HPAI in different regions, leading to substantial losses.

"This is big news and will be a game changer for our poultry sector," Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said in a statement.

According to the ministry, India gave a self-declaration that it was free of HPAI in 26 poultry compartments, which was approved by WOAH on October 13, coinciding with the World Egg day.

These poultry compartments are located in four states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

"This recognition by WOAH signifies India's commitment to international biosecurity standards and will contribute to enhancing the export potential of Indian poultry and poultry products, including meat and eggs," the ministry said.

India, as the third-largest producer of eggs (129.60 billion) and the fifth-largest producer of poultry meat (4.47 million tonnes) globally, is poised to capitalise on this achievement, it added.

During 2022-23, India exported poultry and poultry products to 64 countries, generating revenue of USD 134 million. PTI LUX TRB TRB