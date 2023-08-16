WOCE launches carbon accounting service for domestic firms

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Climate-friendly startup World of Circular Economy (WOCE) on Wednesday said it has launched a carbon accounting service for domestic companies looking to reduce their carbon footprints effectively.

Carbon Accounting as a Service (CAaaS) would allow organisations to outsource their carbon accounting needs to a team of experts, the startup said.

"By leveraging specialised services, CAaaS empowers businesses to focus on their core operations while ensuring accurate carbon measurement, reporting and reduction strategies," the company said in a statement.

The launch will help firms as regions like the European Union have decided to impose a carbon tax on certain sectors like steel, and domestic firms need to prepare themselves to deal with these challenges.

WOCE founder and Director Anup Garg said: "With this service, we provide businesses with a transformative solution, enabling them to navigate the complexities of carbon management and contribute to a sustainable future".

The company launched this service while announcing its partnership with the Carbon Market Association of India (CMAI).

In a world seeking net-zero emissions, carbon accounting is a fundamental tool for businesses and industries to measure and manage their carbon footprints effectively, the company said.

CMAI Secretary General Rohit Kumar said the product would help the industry in India to take climate action proactively.