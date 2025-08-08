Wockhardt loss widens to Rs 108 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Friday reported a widening of consolidated loss after tax at Rs 108 crore in the June quarter, hit by impairment due to liquidation of subsidiaries in the US after exiting the generics business in the country.

The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 16 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter was marginally down at Rs 738 crore against Rs 739 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were lower at Rs 770 crore compared to Rs 775 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Wockhardt said its management has assessed impairment at CGU (cash generating unit) level, and the related goodwill in the books of account of Rs 97 crore has been impaired as on June 30, 2025, which has been disclosed under exceptional items.

It follows the company's decision to exit the US generic pharmaceutical segment and subsequent filing for voluntary liquidation of step-down subsidiaries, Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wockhardt USA LLC, both incorporated in Delaware, the filing said.