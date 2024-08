New Delhi: Drug firm Wockhardt on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 2024.

The Mumbai-based firm had reported a net loss of Rs 136 crore in the June quarter of last fiscal.

Total income stood at Rs 769 crore for the first quarter as compared to Rs 658 crore in the year-ago period, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 3.99 per cent up at Rs 955.90 apiece on the BSE.