Wockhardt Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 16 cr; revenue at Rs 809 cr

New Delhi: Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Advertisment

The company has reported a net loss of Rs 73 crore in July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 809 crore for the second quarter as compared with Rs 753 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 0.63 per cent up at Rs 1,189 apiece on BSE.