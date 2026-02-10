Wockhardt Q3 profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 61 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Drug firm Wockhardt on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax surged over threefold to Rs 61 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Mumbai-based firm reported a profit after tax of Rs 20 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total revenue increased to Rs 888 crore in the third quarter from Rs 725 crore a year ago, Wockhardt Ltd said in a statement.

The company's strength lies in its robust and end-to-end well integrated biotech infrastructure, it noted. "Looking ahead, the upcoming launch of insulin analogs over the next few quarters represents a significant business opportunity, further strengthening our commitment to meeting global diabetes healthcare needs and advancing our leadership in diabetes care," the company stated.

Wockhardt shares on Tuesday ended 1.09 per cent up at Rs 1,428.70 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS ANU ANU