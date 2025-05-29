Wockhardt Q4 net loss shrinks to Rs 45 cr

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Drug firm Wockhardt on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 45 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The drug maker had reported a net loss of Rs 177 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 743 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 700 crore in the year-ago period, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company said its net loss stood at Rs 57 crore as compared to Rs 472 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased to Rs 3,012 crore as compared to Rs 2,798 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,347.75 apiece, 0.63 per cent higher from previous close, on the BSE. PTI MSS HVA HVA