Wockhardt reports profit of Rs 82 cr in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Drug firm Wockhardt on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 82 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker reported a loss of Rs 16 crore in the July-September period last year.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 782 crore as compared with Rs 818 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company’s India business stood at Rs 172 crore in the second quarter, a growth of 3 per cent compared to the previous year, it added. The UK business stood at Rs 313 crore, a growth of 4 per cent compared to the previous year, the company stated.

Besides, the Ireland business stood at Rs 59 crore in the second quarter with a growth of 40 per cent compared to the previous year, it added.

"We see significant scale up and advancing our leadership in the Biotech diabetes segment on the back of new partnerships in the Emerging markets and India, entry into new markets like Russia and Malaysia as we commit to offer affordable Insulin globally,” it said.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 10.43 per cent up at Rs 1,414.95 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS MR