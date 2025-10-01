Wockhardt submits NDA with USFDA for novel antibacterial drug

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday said it has submitted a new drug application for its novel antibacterial drug with the US health regulator.

The company has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its novel antibacterial agent Zidebactam-Cefepime injection, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

The NDA seeks approval for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, with or without concurrent bacteremia caused by Gram-negative bacteria, including multidrug-resistant (MDR), it added.

In the US and EU, more than 8 million cases of cUTI are reported every year, reflecting the global burden of Gram-negative infections, the drug firm stated.

"This milestone marks the first-ever NDA submission to the US FDA for a drug, fully discovered and developed by an Indian pharmaceutical company, a momentous achievement for Indian innovation," Wockhardt Ltd said.

The NDA submission follows the successful completion of a pivotal Phase III global clinical trial, conducted across 64 sites in India, the USA, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Mexico, and China, it added.

