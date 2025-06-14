Women bag 35 pc of job offers in 2025 campus placements, says JECRC University

Jaipur, Jun 14 (PTI) Around 35 per cent of all job offers were secured by female students at the 2025 campus placement drive, JECRC University said on Saturday.

Over 2,230 students got job offers in 2025 campus placement and more than 876 students secured annual packages exceeding Rs 7 lakh per annum, JECRC said in a release.

"The highest package touched an impressive Rs 33 lakh per annum, offered by a global tech major," it added.

This year's hiring season marked a significant cultural shift, as women students not only participated actively but outperformed expectations across technical, management, and commerce streams. Leading recruiters like TCS, Accenture, Capgemini, LTI Mindtree, and Deloitte have offered over 860 roles, with a substantial portion going to JECRC’s female talent, the release stated.

It underscores the university's commitment to empowering women through industry-aligned education and robust training programmes, the release said.

The university has facilitated more than 12,000 placements in the past five years, it added. PTI MR BAL BAL