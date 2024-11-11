Women business correspondents better in customer engagement, deal value: Report

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Women business correspondents (BC) excel in engaging female customers, with their transaction values 66 per cent higher than those handled by male agents, according to a report.

Women BCs also earn 24.4 per cent more than their male counterparts while engaging with female customers, suggesting that female customers feel more comfortable conducting higher-value transactions with agents of the same gender, the report stated.

The report by PayNearby and Grameen Foundation for Social Impact stated that 60 per cent of female BCs struggle to balance their professional and personal responsibilities. This highlights the need for systemic support and focused interventions for women BCs, the report said.

Also, 45 per cent of women BCs value flexible working hours, higher than 38 per cent of men, the report based on the survey of 1,862 business correspondents across 12 states said.

Around 49 per cent of women prefer attending workshops and seminars to stay updated, while 58 per cent of men prefer reading industry publications for professional development, the report said.

The joint report on Gender Gap in the BC industry, by PayNearby and the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact highlights both the opportunities and barriers women encounter as they work towards financial independence through their BC operations. PTI HG HG MR