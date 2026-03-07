Women driving Vedanta Power's core engineering, plant operations, says firm

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Women professionals are increasingly contributing in core engineering and plant operations at Vedanta Power -- from control systems to ash plants -- the firm said ahead of International Women's Day.

The company said women now constitute nearly 29 per cent of its total workforce.

"Women professionals are increasingly contributing in core engineering and plant operations, including control and instrumentation systems, plant control rooms, ash and coal handling plants, water systems, and operations and maintenance functions -- areas traditionally dominated by men," the company said in a statement.

The company said its Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd plant in Punjab has around 52 per cent women representation, reflecting one of the strongest diversity records in the country's power generation industry.

Vedanta Power's other assets are also seeing increased participation of women, with Meenakshi Energy reporting 26 per cent women employees and Vedanta Ltd Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant (VLCTPP) at 19.5 per cent women representation in FY26, the company said in a statement.

At the leadership level, women account for 27 per cent of Vedanta Power's executive leadership team, leading key functions such as finance, human resources, safety, ESG and sustainability, the company added.