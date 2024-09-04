Women Entrepreneurship Platform, Josh Talks to put spotlight on women entrepreneurs in northeast

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) and Josh Talks, a leading regional content and upskilling platform, have partnered to put the spotlight on women entrepreneurs in the northeast through Project Maitri, officials said on Wednesday.

The WEP is a public-private partnership aimed at building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem for women. As an aggregator platform, it supports women entrepreneurs through bespoke initiatives based on collaboration and convergence among ecosystem stakeholders.

The platform provides women entrepreneurs with support in skilling, access to markets and finance, compliance and legal due diligence, business development services, and mentorship and networking.

Under this collaboration, the WEP and Josh Talks have agreed to work together in showcasing the journeys of women who have traversed the path of entrepreneurship with the aim to motivate others.

"The WEP's mission has been to create a supportive ecosystem that empowers women entrepreneurs across the country through collaboration and convergence amongst stakeholders," said Anna Roy, Principal Economic Advisor, NITI Aayog, and Mission Director, WEP.

"The initiative has already seen the successful execution of two capacity-building programmes in Delhi, where 30 women entrepreneurs received one-week intensive hands-on training in branding, marketing and operational efficiency from industry experts," Roy added.

In the first phase of this collaboration, three impactful videos were released on the Josh Talks YouTube channel, highlighting the personal and entrepreneurial journeys of three remarkable women entrepreneurs selected from a cohort of 30 homestay owners from the northeast. PTI GJS RC