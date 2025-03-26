Women in contractual tech jobs face challenges in career advancement, pay parity: Report

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Even as entry of women in the tech contractual workforce grew to 27.98 per cent in 2024, they continue to face significant challenges in career advancement and pay parity, a report said on Wednesday.

India's tech contractual workforce has seen a significant shift over the past four years, with women participation increasing to 27.98 per cent in 2024, from 9.51 per cent in 2020, said TeamLease Digital's report - 'Gender Parity' Shaping Workforce Equity'.

This growth has mainly been driven by advancements in digital infrastructure, increased access to remote work opportunities, and the expansion of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, it stated.

"While we celebrate the growing presence of women in tech contractual roles, we must recognise that achieving true gender parity requires sustained efforts and a multi-faceted approach that transcends hiring more women.

"The lack of representation in leadership positions and the persistent gender pay gap indicate the need for long-term structural change. Companies must work towards creating environments where women can not only enter but also grow and lead in their careers," TeamLease Digital CEO Neeti Sharma further emphasised.

This report is based on a quantitative research approach, analysing a proprietary dataset of 13,000 associates from TeamLease Digital's tech contractual workforce between 2020 and 2024.

It further revealed that in the IT services sector, women workforce participation increased to 21.2 per cent in 2024, from 7.8 per cent in 2020, reflecting efforts to create more inclusive hiring practices.

However, this increase has not translated into significant career progression, as women's representation in mid-level roles grew to 8.93 per cent in 2024 from just 4.13 per cent in 2020.

These figures indicate that women face significant barriers to advancing beyond entry-level roles.

Meanwhile, in case of pay disparities the gender pay gap is 6 per cent at entry-level positions, increasing to 19 per cent at mid-level roles.

However, at senior levels, the pay disparity is slightly lower, standing at 13 per cent, it added. PTI SM TRB