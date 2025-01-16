Women in Goa stride towards empowerment with 'Bima Sakhi' scheme

Panaji, Jan 16 (PTI) The Central government's 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' of LIC, designed to empower women above 18 years of age, is getting an overwhelming response in Goa, the second state after Haryana to launch the scheme.

The Bima Sakhi Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2024, while the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government launched this initiative in association with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) last week.

Under the scheme, two lakh women insurance agents will be appointed over the next three years. The initiative is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years who are Class 10 pass.

The chief minister, during the launch, said the scheme will not only provide financial support to women, but the role of a 'Bima Sakhi' will be significant because 'insurance for all' is the government's aim.

Sawant appealed to all women to be part of the venture and contribute towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Talking to PTI Video, director of Planning and Statistics and Evaluation Vijay Saxena said the Bima Sakhi Yojana initiative was launched to empower women by providing training and opportunities to become LIC insurance agents.

"This programme is open to women aged 18 to 70 years, offering a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000 in the first year, Rs 6,000 in the second year, and Rs 5,000 in the third year," he said.

Saxena said besides this, women who complete 24 life insurance policies will receive Rs 48,000 commission along with their stipend.

The official said after the formal launch of this scheme, several women have shown interest and were willingly coming forward.

He said the programme aims to promote financial literacy and increase life insurance coverage, particularly among women.

Gauri Suresh Naik, one of the first Bima Sakhis in the state, is a student.

"I am grateful to the government for this initiative. As a student, managing expenses is challenging, but this scheme provides passive income, supporting my education and personal expenses," Naik, a resident of Merces village, told PTI.

"It has empowered me financially and boosted my confidence. I am proud to be part of a programme empowering rural women with economic opportunities," she said.

Sulbha Dattatray Karpe, a housewife from Banastarim village in North Goa, said the scheme is like a part-time job that can help increase income.

"I appeal to every woman to be a part of this scheme. Being an agent has many benefits, including a stipend and commission on policies," she said. PTI RPS ARU BNM