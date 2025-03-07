'Women participation in India's semiconductor sector to rise to 35 pc by 2030'

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Even as men continue to dominate key semiconductor roles, right initiatives are expected to increase participation of women to 35 per cent by 2030, global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services said in a report.

Currently, women comprise just a fourth of India's 2,20,000-strong chip design and engineering workforce, but this figure is expected to surpass 30 per cent by 2027, said NLB Services.

Despite this, men continue to dominate key semiconductor roles, it added.

For instance, in chip semiconductor fabrication, the ratio of men to women workforce stands at 60:40, chip design (70:30), ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) stands at 80:20, among others.

The gap extends to leadership as well, as men hold 93-95 per cent of leadership roles in the sector, while women account for only 5-7 per cent at the top levels.

Bridging this divide is essential for building a sustainable and diverse semiconductor ecosystem in India, it stated.

This gender gap in India's semiconductor sector can be bridged through upskilling programs, pay parity, and inclusive employee benefits such as maternity leave, career break support, flexible work options, and project-based roles.

"This implies that gender-neutral policies and equal opportunities need to be prioritised. Additionally, infrastructural shifts in the form of worker housing, healthcare facilities, and efficient transport will also play a pivotal role in attracting and retaining a skilled workforce.

"Collaboration between the government and private sector will be key in building safe, sustainable, and worker-friendly environments. As India accelerates its electronics manufacturing ambitions, integrating women into the design and manufacturing ecosystem will be essential," NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said.

With the right initiatives in place, India has the potential to bridge the gender gap and significantly increase women's representation in the semiconductor sector, with women's participation expected to rise from 25 per cent in 2025 to 35 per cent by 2030, he added.

This analysis is based on NLB Services view of the macro ecosystem, industry trends and demand being witnessed in the industry.