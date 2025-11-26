Women participation on rise in mining sector in Jharkhand: DGMS

Ranchi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Ujjawal Tah, on Wednesday said that women's participation has increased in both opencast and underground categories of mines since 2019 in Jharkhand.

In opencast mines, the number of female workers has risen from just 64 in 2020 to 442, while in underground mining, the figure has grown from 20 to 178, he said.

Tah was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the conclave on “Women in Mining: Transforming Today, Redefining Tomorrow”, organised here by Tata Steel Ltd, Noamundi, under the aegis of the DGMS.

He added that the DGMS amended Section 46 of the Mines Act, 1952, in January 2019, thereby removing several restrictions on the employment of women in both underground and opencast mines.

Speaking about the conclave, Tah said that it aims to capture the progress made in enhancing gender diversity in the mining sector through the experiences of leading mining organisations.

The DGMS further noted that mine operators, industry representatives and other stakeholders have collectively achieved significant success in this area. "Whatever feedback we receive through this conclave will be considered for future policy decisions," he added.

The data on women miners clearly demonstrates their growing interest in pursuing careers in mining, and comprehensive guidelines on safety measures for women in mining will be issued, he stated.

"At present, necessary amenities and facilities are being provided; we are ensuring that no woman works alone inside a mine, and separate washrooms and restrooms for women miners are being made available," Tah said.

Such conclaves will be organised from time to time to better understand their experiences and requirements, he stated.

During the conclave, Bandi Gayatri, the Senior Manager of Operations in an underground coal mine in the Jharia Division, shared her experiences and said that she had joined Tata Steel as a Graduate Trainee Manager in 2022.

After completing one year of training, the management took a progressive decision in 2023 to deploy women in underground coal mines for the first time.

Gayatri said that they were asked to volunteer if they were interested in taking up roles there.

"Initially, three of us showed interest and were posted to underground mines. More women are now joining, and the number is steadily growing. We have been provided with all necessary amenities and facilities, and the company ensures a safe and conducive working environment for underground operations,” she stated.

"Everyone is focused solely on their work, and we are treated as equals," Gayatri said.

Before moving to underground mining, she had worked for six months in Noamundi.

"Working in underground mines is challenging. Poor ventilation and roof falls are common problems. We deploy trained personnel to assess and take immediate action on these issues," she said. PTI RPS NN