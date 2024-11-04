Women playing key role in various operational, technical areas in India's civil aviation: Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said women are playing a key role in various operational and technical areas in the country's civil aviation sector.

Interacting with a group of women achievers in the Indian aviation sector at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she emphasised that along with increasing the participation of women in the aviation industry, equal opportunities moving forward in this field are also necessary, an official statement said.

Murmu said apart from education and proper training, the support of family members is also important, it said.

"It is often seen that many women are not able to fulfil their dreams even after receiving higher education due to a lack of support from the family," the president was quoted as having said in the statement issued by her office.

She urged the women achievers to become guides for other women and encourage them to choose their careers and realise their dreams, the statement said.

According to the president, women are playing a key role in various operational and technical areas in India's civil aviation sector.

The meeting took place under the 'President with the People' initiative which aims to establish a deeper connect with people and recognise their contributions, the statement said.

Murmu said, "Fifteen per cent of Air Traffic Controllers are women, 11 per cent of flight dispatchers are women, and 9 per cent of aerospace engineers are women".

She also noted that 18 per cent of pilots who received commercial licenses last year were women.

The president appreciated all women achievers who think innovatively and dare to tread new paths.

She said that the inclusive efforts of the government have given a boost to the progress of women in the civil aviation sector.

"More and more women are now choosing aviation as their career," the president said. PTI AKV RHL