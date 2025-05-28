Women's representation for tech roles in non-tech sectors rises to 14 pc in 2024: Report

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Women's participation reached 14 per cent for tech roles in non-tech sectors, indicating an encouraging shift in traditionally male-dominated roles, according to a report on Wednesday.

Tech roles in non-tech sectors have showcased a positive narrative since 2020, showing gradual improvement in gender parity, said TeamLease Digital's report on 'Non Tech sector seeing a rise of women participation in tech contractual workforce'.

As per the report findings, women's representation for tech roles in non-tech sectors stood at a mere 1.90 per cent in 2020.

However, by 2023 and 2024, this reached 11.8 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

The report, based on a quantitative research approach, analyses a proprietary dataset of 13,000 associates from TeamLease Digital's tech contractual workforce between 2020 and 2024.

It showed an encouraging trend in the gender composition of India's tech contractual workforce between 2020 and 2024.

Women's representation surged from 9.51 per cent in 2020 to 27.98 per cent in 2024, reflecting growing momentum for diversity in the contractual space, earlier dominated by men.

This shift underscores the increasing recognition of women's contributions to tech roles across non-tech domains and the growing appreciation for diversity in innovation-driven functions.

However, a closer look at the level-based composition of women in tech roles in non-tech sectors reveals that a mere 3.35 per cent are at senior levels, women in mid-level roles comprise 4.07 per cent, and those in entry-level roles make up 3.03 per cent.

This signals a major discrepancy as male dominance considerably surges, and women continue to face challenges in ascending to leadership roles, it added.

In the industry-wise skill-based analysis, the report highlighted that BFSI had the highest women representation in both non-technical and technical skills, standing at 49.28 per cent and 44.31 per cent, respectively.

Life Sciences and Healthcare followed closely, with women's representation in non-technical and technical skills standing at 47.32 per cent and 34.58 per cent, it stated.

"The significant rise in women's representation in tech roles within non-tech sectors to 14 per cent in 2024 reflects a promising shift towards inclusivity. However, persistent gaps in technical skill representation and leadership roles highlight the need for targeted interventions," TeamLease Digital CEO Neeti Sharma said.

It is time for organisations to encourage equitable resources for women, address industry-specific barriers, and empower them to represent a larger portion of the workforce, Sharma said. PTI SM SHW