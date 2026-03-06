Women's representation in India job postings rises 19 pc YoY: Report

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Representation of women in job postings in India rose 19 per cent year-on-year, with hiring expanding across senior roles, higher salary brackets, emerging technology positions and tier II markets, a report said on Friday.

Women's representation in job postings in India grew 19 per cent year-on-year, marking one of the strongest expansions in recent years, according to Women in the Indian Workforce 2026, a hiring trends report released by foundit.

A notable shift in employer intent was witnessed as women are increasingly being hired across seniority levels, higher salary bands, emerging technology roles, and tier II markets, it added.

"We are seeing encouraging momentum in how women are being hired across India. Opportunities are expanding beyond entry-level roles into senior positions, higher salary brackets, and growing talent hubs across tier II cities. While a large share of openings still falls below Rs 10 LPA, the broader trend indicates that access to diverse and higher-value roles for women is steadily improving," foundit VP - Marketing Anupama Bhimrajka said.

The 'Women in the Indian Workforce 2026' report is based on job-posting trends between February 2025 and February 2026 on the foundit platform.

Further, the report revealed that geographically, women-represented opportunities are expanding beyond metro cities.

Tier II and III locations now account for 44 per cent of job postings featuring women's representation, up from 41 per cent in 2025, while tier I cities make up the remaining 56 per cent, down from 59 per cent.

Within this, women-preferred postings in tier II cities grew 22 per cent year-on-year, with cities such as Jaipur, Coimbatore, Indore, and Kochi emerging among the fastest-growing hubs.

Functionally, the report revealed that the talent mix is shifting toward roles closer to technology, revenue generation, and decision-making.

Women's representation increased in IT to 34 per cent from 32 per cent in the previous year, especially in Data and Analytics.

Sales and business development grew to 16 per cent, while Marketing and Communications saw a similar uptick to 16 per cent, it said.

However, areas where women have traditionally been concentrated recorded slight declines, with Customer Service/BPO dropping to 10 per cent from 12 per cent and Human Resources to 20 per cent from 21 per cent last year.

Meanwhile, women representation in emerging tech roles grew to 31 per cent from 26 per cent in the previous year.

As the demand-supply gap narrows, organisations are more effectively converting education into employment, pointing to a more inclusive tech ecosystem ahead, it added. PTI SM MR