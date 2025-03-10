Won't rejoice on approval of scheme; team will work hard to return value to users: WazirX Founder

New Delhi: Faced with an existential crisis after USD 230 million crypto heist last year, WazirX is "hopeful" of securing adequate votes from users in favour of its upcoming scheme of arrangement, with founder Nischal Shetty asserting that while being legally binding, the scheme will allow the company a fighting chance to re-build value in "golden era of crypto" market.

Shetty told PTI that the company's promise of returning 85 per cent to users "immediately" is a result of nearly USD 450 million reserves it has - the appreciated value of leftover tokens post July 2024, when the hackers stole USD 230 million of digital assets.

"...if I can push this (scheme of arrangement) through, I will not rejoice. I and my team are going to work the next three years to bring back value," Shetty said.

His comments assume significance given the backdrop of the mega crypto hack that WazirX suffered, the largest of its kind in India. The crypto heist had prompted a thorough examination of safety measures and eroded sentiments around the highly-volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

The said voting process for the scheme of arrangement has been tentatively scheduled from March 19 to March 28, 2025 - the voting marks a crucial step in the restructuring process as rebalanced net liquid platform assets will be available subject to the scheme becoming effective.

A 'yes' vote would offer a lifeline to the embattled firm, while a 'no' would push it down the path of liquidation.

Shetty said he is "fairly confident" and "hopeful" of securing an approval to the scheme from users.

The scheme proposed by the company involves returning 85 per cent of the balances of investors on the crypto exchange (by May or as soon as the court approves) and distribution of balance 15 per cent in three years as more assets are realised from illiquid asset recoveries, including the stolen tokens being reclaimed, as well as from available shared proﬁts generated through future operations.

These future distributions will be made through the purchase of recovery tokens issued to scheme creditors, according to the company.

With four million WazirX exchange users in India in a limbo and awaiting return of their funds, critics have been questioning just how fair is the scheme to users. They argue that a 'yes' may to be akin to absolving WazirX of its accountability/responsibility, offering the company a clean slate of sorts despite the hacking, as opposed to a court-overseen liquidation process, that in spite of longer timelines, offers better clarity and certainity.

Countering the criticism, Shetty claimed that scheme proposed by the company, too, is legally documented and binding on WazirX.

It is certainly not as if WazirX can wash its hands off after securing the approvals, he emphasised.

"So you don't really have to just trust WazirX in terms of the scheme, because it's a legally binding scheme where we have to adhere to it. So anything we say...everything is documented in the scheme, and the court approves that. It's not as if we can wash our hands off once the court approves, there's going to be actually a third party or external scheme manager appointed whose work is to ensure that the scheme is implemented....So we have a three-year period where we are being monitored," he said.

Shetty claimed that despite the July 2024 setback, his faith remains unshaken in the value of crypto markets, and what he believes is "a golden era for crypto markets".

"I believe that if all the people together work towards it, you don't have to be okay with 85 per cent, we can actually take it upwards, but for that, we need to have the breathing space to create value. Previously, we've created value for people, and we've shown that. Now, I could understand if, let's say there was a scam or something, but this is an actual attack...It's not as if we misused the funds," he said.

The attack was not like a regular attack, he said terming it "very unfortunate".

"It is unfortunate, but it's not like (it was) financial mismanagement or something. It is a threat, and there is enough evidence and the ecosystem knows about it. We are going to learn from this...we've created value before for our customers and we want to continue creating value for our customers now, it is on the customer, obviously, to think about it," he said.

Shetty said he is trying his best to convince users by explaining the scheme and why it is favourable for users.

"So I'm pushing...I'm trying my best. I hope people are in support, and I think we can recreate more than the lost wealth. I think we can create a lot more than that. There's a lot of opportunity in crypto," he said.