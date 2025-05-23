Wooden Street targets Rs 200 crore revenue from new mattress vertical in 2-3 years

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Furniture and home decor brand Wooden Street is targeting a revenue of Rs 200 crore from its newly launched mattresses vertical in the next 24-36 months, a top company official said on Friday.

The omnichannel furniture player has expanded into the mattress segment with the launch of its in-house technology-driven product Penguin Sleep, Wooden Street CEO Lokendra Ranawat said.

"The mattress category is highly aligned with our core business, and with our existing network of over 100 stores and a strong customer base, we are well-positioned to expand aggressively in this space,” Ranawat said.

“We are confident in our growth trajectory and are targeting a revenue of around Rs 200 crore within the next 24 to 36 months as we scale this vertical,” he added.

This new mattress line will soon be available for customers to experience firsthand in all our 100-plus stores and across major online marketplaces, Ranawat said, adding that Penguin Sleep introduces the Ergowave technology in their mattress, engineered to provide adaptive support and optimal spinal alignment.

The company recently raised around Rs 354 crore in a series C funding round led by Premji Invest. PTI IAS MR BAL