Words like 'green', 'climate' are fads, have lost their meaning: CEA

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said words like 'sustainable', 'green', 'climate' and 'environment' are fads that have "lost their meaning" now.

Advertisment

They have been used as "convenient packaging" by all to continue with the activities they do, he rued.

"Some of these words like sustainable, green, climate, environmental have all been overused to the extent that many of them have lost their meaning," Nageswaran said, speaking at a research conference organised by capital markets regulator and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) here.

"They have become nice scaffolding or convenient packaging for industries, policymakers, regulators, financiers and everybody to clothe whatever else they do," he added. PTI AA BAL BAL BAL