Work-life balance essential, not optional: Industry leaders on L&T chief's remarks

New Delhi: As the 90-hour work week debate rages, industry leaders Harsh Mariwala, Harsh Goenka and Rajiv Bajaj have weighed in, saying work-life balance is not optional but is essential, and working hard to succeed is not about the hours clocked in.

Advertisment

The suggested practise of working for long hours, if at all required to be followed, must start from the top.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan had sparked an online outrage with his comments, asking, "how long can you stare at your wife" while advocating a 90-hour work week and suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays.

Following his remark, Subrahmanyan's remuneration, which, as per the company's annual report for 2023-24, stood at Rs 51.05 crore and was 534.57 times the median remuneration of the company's employees, has attracted attention from netizens.

Advertisment

"90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to 'Sun-duty' and make 'day off' a mythical concept!" RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka wrote on X, expressing his opposition to the concept.

He further said, "Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That's a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn't optional, it's essential. Well, that's my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave".

90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept! Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential.… pic.twitter.com/P5MwlWjfrk — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 9, 2025

Advertisment

Joining the debate, Marico Ltd Chairman Harsh Mariwala wrote on X, "Undeniably, hard work is the backbone of success, but it is not about the hours clocked in. It's about the quality and passion one brings to those hours".

He further said, "For our youth to be truly engaged and motivated, we need to ensure they are placed in roles that not only challenge them but also foster growth and learning. When an individual sees a path where hard work translates to a promising future, they are naturally inclined to give their best".

Mariwala said it is pivotal for organisations to cultivate a culture rooted in transparency, trust, and meritocracy, which is devoid of gossiping, backbiting and politicking. The ultimate objective should be to make work so invigorating and rewarding that the paradigm of work-life balance seamlessly integrates.

Advertisment

"When young professionals are passionate and see purpose in what they do, the need to 'balance' becomes a harmonious blend of personal and professional fulfilment," he asserted.

I feel compelled to share my perspective. Undeniably, hard work is the backbone of success, but it is not about the hours clocked in. It's about the quality and passion one brings to those hours.



For our youth to be truly engaged and motivated, we need to ensure they are placed… — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) January 9, 2025

Sharing his views on '90-hour work week' with a TV channel, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said, "Let it start from the top, and if find that it works as a Proof of Concept, then implement it further down".

Advertisment

Rajiv Bajaj

He said measuring work hours is archaic and regressive.

Advertisment

Last year, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy had stirred up a storm on the internet when he suggested the need for a change in India's work, stating youngsters should be prepared to work for 70 hours a week.

Murthy had found support from Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

Last month, billionaire Gautam Adani had also waded into the work-life balance debate when he said the spouse will leave if one was to spend eight hours with the family.

Advertisment

He had reportedly stated that work-life balance is a matter of personal choice.

"Your idea of work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my idea shouldn't be imposed on you. Say, someone spends 4 hours with family and finds joy in it, or if someone else spends 8 hours and enjoys it, that is their work-life balance".

"Aath ghanta family ke saath bitayega tho biwi bhaag jaayegi (Wife will leave if one spends eight hours with family)," he had said.