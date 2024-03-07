Work-life balance key obstacle in career growth for women: Survey

New Delhi: Work-life balance is the key obstacle preventing women from advancing in careers or breaking the glass ceiling, said 70 per cent of respondents in a survey conducted by cleantech startup Hero Vired.

About 77 per cent of the respondents also observed an increase in the representation of women in leadership positions compared to previous years, it said.

Hero Vired said the report 'Women in Modern Workplaces in India' is based on insights from the survey that reached out to 2 lakh women. The survey comes ahead of the International Women's Day on March 8.

The report emphasises the challenges faced by women returning to work after a hiatus. "Factors such as feeling out of touch with technological advancements, concerns about skill degradation and difficulties in finding suitable job opportunities emerge as significant obstacles," Hero Vired said in a release.

Despite the desire to reacclimate and progress in their careers, these challenges often hinder women from fully leveraging their potential in the workplace, it said.

The report's findings also indicate that 59 per cent of the respondents believe women in today's workforce have equal opportunities as men, reflecting the changing dynamics towards workplace equality.

Moreover, 78 per cent of the respondents who acknowledged the benefit of having more women in leadership positions believe it contributes to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace culture.

Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, of Hero Vired said there is a need for continued efforts in fostering a supportive environment, addressing biases and providing avenues for professional development.

"This survey is a reminder that slowly but surely women professionals are breaking the proverbial glass ceiling," he said. According to the survey, 55 per cent of the respondents also advocated that organisations should offer specialised upskilling programmes for women returning to work after a career break.

Further, 85 per cent of the respondents believe that upskilling can help women keep pace with opportunities in the modern workplace.

Motivated by advancement opportunities and career growth prospects, 65 per cent of women are inclined to invest in upskilling and career development, it added.